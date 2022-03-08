Woodbury, VT — On Monday night, the Woodbury Fire Department responded to a reported vehicle fire at the intersection of Cabot Road and Old Creamery Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but the vehicle was destroyed. There were no reported injuries connected to the incident.

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to assist in determining the cause of the fire. The investigators conducted a limited examination and consider the fire to be the result of direct human involvement at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191. Tips can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Those with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Program offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.