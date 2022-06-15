Woodstock, VT — Police were still on the scene in Woodstock on Wednesday, one day after authorities say an argument led to the shooting death of a 67-year-old New Hampshire man. The alleged shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vermont State Police Lt. Todd Baxter spoke outside the home on Slayton Terrace, where police say 45-year-old Jay Wilson shot and killed Dieter Seier in the driveway before killing himself inside.

“What we learned in the investigation so far, is that we believe this is an isolated incident with the family,” said Detective Baxter. “The son and mother had an issue over finances and property.”

Police say Wilson’s mother and Seier, a family friend, arrived at the home to transfer ownership of a vehicle to Wilson when a scuffle broke out. Baxter said it was a case of Seier being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Wilson’s mother was able to retreat to a safe location and was not injured.

“He was here to support his friend and be here with her,” Baxter said.

Police say Wilson called 911 to report that he had shot someone. But, when officers arrived, he fired from the home’s doorway at Woodstock Police Sgt. Joseph Swanson, who was the first to arrive on the scene. Swanson returned fire and was later transported to a hospital with graze wound on his arm.

He was treated and released. State police say more details about Swanson’s actions will be made public following his interview with the Vermont State Police, which is expected to take place early next week.

After firing at Swanson, Wilson retreated inside the home, leading to a hours-long standoff. Police say they tried to negotiate and used other tactics to persuade Wilson to surrender. When officers entered the residence around 11 p.m. Tuesday, they found Wilson’s body. An autopsy is schedule for Thursday.

Several Woodstock residents said they heard the gunshots, while others saw the police response. One resident near the scene heard police say, “Come out Jay, no one will hurt you.”

A woman who lives and works in Woodstock says she learned about the incident from co-workers.

“I was at my mom’s shop in Quechee and kept seeing Vermont State Police going by,” she said. “I had no clue what was going on. I never believed there would be shooting here. It was heartbreaking — we know everyone here so it was like who would even think of doing that?”