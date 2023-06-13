Yerbaé Brands Corp., a plant-based energy beverage company, announced its strategic partnership with Farrell Distributing, a renowned distributor of premium beverages in the state of Vermont.

This collaboration will enable Yerbaé to broaden its distribution network and add strength in key account relationships with regional grocery powerhouse Price Chopper, regional convenience store chains such as Champlain Farms, Jolly, Sandri and Simon’s as well as higher education, recreational ski and outdoor activities.

Farrell will also support an expansion of services into existing customer accounts including Shaws, StarMarket, Hannaford and more.



“We are thrilled to partner with Farrell Distribution as our distributor,” said Seth Smith, Vice President Sales of Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy. “This new partnership adds to our depth in New England beyond our partners in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut . As Yerbaé expands its reach, it will not only bring its delicious and healthier beverage options to a broader audience but also provide more opportunities for consumers to make conscious choices about their wellbeing.”



All of the energy beverages are made with plant-based ingredients and contain zero calories, zero sugars and zero carbohydrates. To learn more, join Yerbaé’s mailing list for important updates and offers: https://investors.yerbae.com



Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp. disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer.

Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine.



By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.