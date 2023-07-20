There are a three events featured for Your local Weekend.

In Burlington, the Vermont Brewers’ Festival has 3 tasting sessions. The first gets started on Friday from 5:30-9:30. Then the second is on Saturday from 12:00-4:00 PM, and the third is from 5:30-9:30 PM. The event is held at the Burlington Waterfront Park, and is 21+ only. Tickets start at $60, which gets you 15 beer samples, and can be purchased at this link.

Stowe Cider is hosting a Flood Relief Benefit Concert at their location in Stowe. The concert is on Saturday from 12:00-4:00. Tickets start at $40, and can be purchased at this link. All proceeds go to the Vermont Community Foundation, and the Northeast Organic Farming Association.

In Warren, Sugarbush Soaring is hosting a Soaring discovery Day for Youth at the Sugarbush Airport on Saturday from 11:00 AM-2:30 PM. This event is for kids who want to learn more about aviation, and flying gliders in particular. The event is free, but you’re asked to register at this link if you plan on attending. Five introductory glider flights will be raffled off at the end of the day.