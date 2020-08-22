Vermonter gets an unexpected shoutout from actress and former student Kerry Washington



Talk about teacher appreciation. One Vermonter received quite the recognition at the Democratic National Convention by Golden Globe-winning actress Kerry Washington.

“When I was in seventh or eighth grade, we memorized the preamble of the Constitution and I’ve never forgotten it,” said Kerry Washington at the DNC.

Washington was referring to her eighth-grade law teacher Tiff Bluemle who has dedicated her life to empowering women.

“I care about potential. There’s all this potential around,” said Bluemle.

Bluemle taught Kerry at The Spence School, an all-girl, K-12 private school in New York. Afterward, Bluemle helped found Change the Story Vermont, an organization that fights for the economic well being of women.

“Her energy and her enthusiasm and her wisdom is really evident in everything she does,” said Bluemle’s colleague Jessica Nordhaus, Director of Change the Story Vermont.

Nordhaus is taking Bluemle’s place as Director as Bluemle is now running for state rep for the South End of Burlington. Bluemle says it was heartwarming to hear from her former student.

“I knew her, mostly in the classroom and somebody engaged in the life of the school…and imagine my surprise when I got a tweet back that said, ‘O-M-G.’ She’s OMG-ing me? ‘You’re watching this?’ Of course, Kerry, I am watching this because I watch everything that you’re in, you know… I love watching you,” said Bluemle.

Bluemle says what she loved most about the shoutout was how it evolved into a dialogue of teacher appreciation on Twitter.