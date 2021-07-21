Vermonter makes it to final round of Crime Scene Kitchen

A Vermonter has made it to the final round of a new cooking competition reality show on FOX. It’s called Crime Scene Kitchen and the season finale airs tonight. Thomas McCurdy and his mother Cathy are finalists.

“If I’m not selling what we’re baking, the judges won’t be buying what we’re selling,” said Thomas McCurdy. “So sometimes you have to fake it til you make it, but we made it.”

Mccurdy hails from the Northeast Kingdom where he helps run Ardelia Farm. He’s also been baking professionally for more than 10 years, whether it’s decorating wedding cakes or baking for the local farmers market. On the show, bakers enter a kitchen that’s like a crime scene. The final dish is missing and teams must use clues in the kitchen to recreate the dessert. Clues are anything from parchment paper in the garbage can, dirty cake pans in the sink, or a trail of crumbs on the counter.

“I’m very much a perfectionist,” McCurdy said. “When you’re on a show like this, the ckicj is ticking the odds are stacked against us. Sometimes good enough is gonna have to be perfect.”

Wednesday the finale airs at 9 pm. You’ll have to tune to see if Thomas and Kathy take home the $100 thousand grand prize.