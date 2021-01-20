Vermonter pleads not guilty to Bennington murder

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after allegedly tackling and slashing a woman’s throat.

According to an affidavit sent to NEWS10 from the State Attorney’s Office, the witness who called 911 saw 32-year-old Darren Pronto attack Emily Hamman on a river walkway in Bennington, killing her.

Emily Hamman

Pronto was arrested soon after, allegedly telling a police officer, “I did what I did.”

A family member of Pronto says he was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and had carved “murder time” into the dining room wall. He’s being held without bail.

Friends are holding a vigil for Emily on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Four Corners in Bennington. They describe the young mom as a beautiful person inside and out.