Vermonter shares story about working on the frontlines in NYC

SPRINGFIELD,VT- Born and raised in Vermont, Captain Pete Peck is a pharmacist with the Army Medical Corps and at Springfield Hospital in Vermont.

A few months ago, he got a call from the army to travel to New York City and assist with the pandemic. Peck said he did see it as a possibility, and he knew he wanted to do all he could to help.

“It’s overwhelming the sheer size of the operation, but also humbling to think that you can make a difference and you know leave your local community and go out and help others,” said Peck.

On Wednesday, Captain Peck explained that this was not a normal mobilization for the army reserves.

“You hear a lot about the national guard helping out in hurricanes and other crisis’s, but this was the largest mobilization of the army reserve and specifically the medical corps on U.S soil,” said Peck.

Upon receiving the call, peck only had 48 hours to get to his military base. He said typically you have six months to prepare for a mobilization overseas. Due to the urgency and unprecedented times, it created additional challenges for him and his family.

“School was out. So, my kids are now in a situation where they don’t have a normal routine… they are at home doing home schoolwork, said Peck. “There’s not an opportunity for your friends or other family to help because we are in social isolation.”

While in NYC, he was fist sent to work at the Javits Center. Shortly after that, Captain Peck was sent to Queens Hospital where he played a crucial role in helping some of the most severe COVID patients.

“At that point queens was the epicenter in New York, the hottest zone. As of one in four pharmacists out of 85 members of the team we were assigned to the central pharmacy, said Peck.” “One of the things that became apparent was that as more and more patients go onto ventilators, there is a very distinct set of pharmaceutical needs to maintain them.”

Peck said emergency and ICU parts of the hospital were overflowed and some patienst were even in the halloways. COVID patients on ventilators need to be put into a comma, many have pain medication needs and specific fluid needs that Peck made for them.

However, Peck said he is grateful to have helped and he thanks his Vermont community.

“To take the mindset of helping others and that’s something I learned growing up in this community,” Cpt. Peck.

During Peck’s time in New York he was a part of an entirely new unit within the army that was formed to take part in the fight against COVID-19