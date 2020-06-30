Vermonters band together to rename ‘Negro Brook’

Townshend, VT – Efforts to rename Negro Brook started a year ago when a Vermonter – well-versed in geography – discovered it. After doing some research into the race-based place, Evan Litwin created the Rename Negro Brook Alliance.

“I think we can all agree that the term is offensive and that it’s not something that we want to use here in 2020 in Vermont. We want our state parks to be welcoming, affirming, and feel safe to anyone in them,” said Litwin.

Not long into his efforts, Litwin joined forces with his co-worker Alex Hazzard. Together, they submitted a petition to the Vermont State Board of Libraries, which handles geographic renaming.

“Me, as a black person, if I walked into the Townshend State (Forest) and saw something called Negro Brook, that’s automatically a place where I don’t really feel welcomed and I am probably going to leave,”​ said Hazzard.

Elise Guyette, Vermont historian and author of the book, Discovering Black Vermont, suggested renaming the brook after Townshend’s longest-living black family in the late 1800s.​ Prior to her book, Guyette created a database of African Americans who were recorded in the federal census from 1790 to 1870.

“When I heard there was discussion about renaming Negro Brook, I thought I could contribute to the conversation by looking in my database and seeing if I could find African American families who had lived there, and I discovered James Huzzy and his wife Susanna Toby…She had lived in Townshend for at least 40 years and that’s the longest-lived family that I found,” said Guyette.

But in charge of renaming the brook is the Vermont State Board of Libraries. Later this year, they will hold a public hearing to discuss the name change.

“We’re certainly going to honor the process. We’ll honor the proponents, we will examine the name carefully, we’ll see what kind of history we can get, what people feel about it today,” said Chairman Bruce Post.

Post explains it’s a step in the right direction and Vermont has to accept some responsibility. Post recalls finding his Black Lives Matter Poster vandalized in his yard three years ago.

“These kinds of issues are important to me. That’s the way I’m going to approach this name change. It’s important to me, not just because of what the proponents might have to say about it, but about my own personal experience dealing with issues like these,”​ said Post.

In two years, the brook will be a part of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail. ​Founder Curtis Reed, Jr. says it will help teach others about the state’s diverse and complex history. ​

“We’ve never been an entirely homogeneous state. There have been persons of African heritage before the founding of this state.”​