March For Our Lives Protests took place all over the country on Saturday, June 11. Hundreds of Vermonters gathered at the Statehouse calling on lawmakers to pass gun reform amidst the recent mass shootings.



“We’re here because we want to learn and not be scared of shootings,” said Charlotte Elementary School student Thayer Mudge.



“Wake up America, people are dying,” said Mount Abraham Union High School student Emma Doucet.

“A classroom where children once played with their friends, listened to their teachers, sang songs, told stories and recited their ABC’s [has become] a bloodbath,” says former Newtown Connecticut student Grace Walter.

Kids say the recent shootings have left them scarred. And they can’t even think about school.

“Eating lunch with my friends and someone bangs on the top of the door handle and seeing my friends flinch because someone banging on something that sounds like a gunshot,” says one Essex High School student.

Teachers say the fear of a school shooting distracts them from solely focusing on their lesson plans. A Champlain Valley Union teacher recalls a time when her school was threatened.

“I was deciding whether it was worth unlocking my door that morning,” says Amy Wardwell. “Sure, the late students could come in without interrupting class. But if there was a shooter in the hall, I might be able to save precious seconds that would mean life or death for us in that room by not having to fumble my keys.”

The threat of a school shooting even pushed some teachers to take active shooting classes.

“In that moment, it all felt like too much,” said one speaker. “Too much weight for schools to carry epidemic upon epidemic. Too much for students for what have too much for teachers who already have overflown plates.”

Several Vermont parents are worried about the safety of their kids.

“I try not to be but how can you not be,” says Charlotte parent Lewis Mudge. “When these things happen, parents think what would I do if I was in that situation and it’s too scary to think about.”

United States Congressman Peter Welch says the divide in the Senate has gun reforms at a halt.

“Enough is enough, we need to keep up this fight,” says United States Congressman Peter Welch.

Others Vermont Politicians who attended the March For Our Lives rally in Montpelier included Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray and Vermont State Senate President Pro-Tempore Becca Balint.