Vermonters can enroll or change their health insurance plans beginning Nov. 1

Waterbury, VT – Beginning this Friday, Vermonters can enroll or change their existing health insurance plans through the state’s Health Insurance Marketplace, called Vermont Health Connect. During this open enrollment period, Vermonters can also sign up for dental insurance as well. Most residents who enroll in qualified health plans through Vermont Health Connect, qualify for financial help.

Existing customers who want to remain in the same health insurance plan will be automatically renewed into the 2020 version of their current health insurance plan. Coverage for those who sign up for a new plan will begin January 1, 2020. Under a new law, when Vermonters file their state taxes for the 2020 tax year, they must report if they had health insurance (including Medicaid and Medicare) for each month of the year. There is no cash penalty for not having health insurance, but it is important that every Vermonter is covered.

The open enrollment period begins this Friday, November 1st and goes until December 15th.