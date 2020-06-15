Vermonters clean up hate speech around the statehouse

Vermonters took it upon themselves to clean up the graffiti and other vandalism left behind this weekend, determined to erase the destruction near the freshly painted Black Lives Matter mural in front of the statehouse.

“I didn’t see anything being done and I knew it wasn’t something important to stay,” said David Hunt Jr., a native Vermonter. “It was graffiti, it was vandalism and I didn’t want people to see that message more than they had to.”

Police in the Capital City say less than 24 hours after the community painted the message Saturday, it was defaced by a suspect described to be a middle-aged white man.

He was captured on surveillance video, but police have yet to make any arrests.

“I think this guy was very angry, and I think he doesn’t know what it’s like to be black,” said Kady Erwin, a Vermont resident. “Also to see that the world’s changing and I think it’s scares him. People are scared of change.”

Erwin says it hasn’t been easy growing up in a predominately white state.

“There’s many things that I’ve had to overcome and that’s being black, dyslexic, having a white family, growing up in Vermont,” she said. “I’ve had to fight my own battles and kind of figure out my spot in life.”

Those that stopped by eager to lend a hand made Kady and the volunteers around her hopeful. Their work isn’t done yet, Kady and friends plan to grab chalk and cover the sidewalk with messages of positivity, rather than hate.

“‘I had some teenagers ride by and say ‘it’s just going to happen again'”, she said. “I just wanted to yell back, ‘okay, I’ll just be out here scrubbing again and so will other people.'”