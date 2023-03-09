Dozens of protesters gathered at Dealer.com’s Burlington location Thursday night as part of a national campaign taking aim at the construction of an Atlanta-area law enforcement training center, coined ‘Cop City’.

One of the multiple dozen protestors was Jim ‘Fergie’ Cox Chambers, Jr., a member of the Cox family that owns Cox Enterprises, who is primarily funding the project through the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“One of the corporations, one of the prominent corporations involved in that is cox enterprises, which is my family’s corporation,” Chambers said.

The nearly $100 million proposed facility is expected to include classrooms and a mock city for “burn building” and “urban police” training. It would be built on the site of the 90-acre South River Forest near Atlanta, and Chambers said it would militarize law enforcement, deeply effect the surrounding ecosystem but most importantly in his mind, dislocate members of the city’s Black and Hispanic communities.

“What we’re also seeing is a mass displacement overwhelmingly of the Black community in Atlanta which is historically a Black majority city and is no longer a Black majority city,” Chambers said.

Construction of the project was approved through Georgia’s state legislature, and those at the protest say they see parallels between the Cop City project within their own state and want to preserve Vermont’s woodlands. Chris Gish, a woodland advocate with Stop Vermont Biomass echoed that sentiment.

“Destruction of forest, destruction of nature and destruction of each other,” Gish said.

Jayna Ahsaf, a field organizer for FreeHer – a national campaign taking aim at women’s prisons – says Vermont cutting school construction aid and not prioritizing housing for low-income residents has been the crux of law enforcement controversy in the state. She is hoping to spark housing reform at the statehouse in 2023.

“With Cop City, with these prisons, all our calls for freedom will just be met with more control, so we’re here today to stand in solidarity,” Ahsaf said.