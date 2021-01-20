Vermonters react to historic change of administration

Many Vermonters say the change of administration gave them a sense of hope that’s been lost over this past year.

“I’m excited to have Trump out, that’s for sure,” said Brady Sackett. “Anything’s better than Trump. It’s kind of turned into a joke with all the social media crap and I don’t think Biden’s going to be playing that game so definitely ready for things to be taken more seriously.”

After a tumultuous 2020 and rocky start to 2021, they want to see the Biden-Harris administration take real action and craft policies that will impact the lives of Americans.

“First and foremost would be handling the pandemic differently, so we can work to put it behind us,” said Ann, a senior at UVM.

“To kind of see things settle down a bit,” said UVM senior Rebecca. “I feel like our country is very divided right now. I hope that it will not fuel a fire that will further divide our country.”

In addition to political action, many noted the history already made on day 1 of the administration. That’s Kamala Harris becoming the first woman, and first woman of color to be VP. Biden has also selected doctor Rachel Levine to his team at HHS, who would be the first transgender person to hold a senate confirmed position.

“It’s reassuring, it’s reassuring to know that there is movement happening,” said legislator Taylor Small.

Small made big strides in the green mountain state last year, when she became the state’s first transgender legislator and celebrates similar representation being seen on the national level. But she hopes going forward, the recognition will be less about identity, and more about the person’s leadership.

“Not talking about firsts anymore, not having to focus on identities because the reason we focus on identities is the history of discrimination we have faced in this nation,” Small said. “It shouldn’t be remarkable, this is how our country’s governance should be set up.”