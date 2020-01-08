Vermonters react to Iranian attack

BURLINGTON, VT- After President Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday regarding Iranian missile strikes against the US military in Iraq, the public says they are concerned with what will come next.

“I guess I’m afraid that we are just going to fumble ourselves into an ongoing war that we don’t need,” said Diane Ibbot of Jericho.

Many people are calling on President Trump for some sort of a plan. Victor Furnells is a resident of D.C but spoke with Local 22 and 44 while on business in Vermont.

“We need to stop sitting back and waiting on something terrible to happen and we need to have a preventative plan on how to address that,” said Furnells.

“I just wish that our president had a long term plan before he starts doing anything,” said Ibbott.

However, some Vermonters have put their trust in the president. Long time Vermonter Thomas Albarellis said, “I believe that Trump’s got control of it he’s the only one that has financial interest in net profit for the national budget.”

The Iranian strike comes in response to the U.S drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani . Some Vermonters feel this was a rash decision.

North Ferrisburgh resident Stephen Rainville says the whole situation is saddening.

“It’s sad because there are people making impulsive decisions supported by people who think they have a lot to lose politically,” said Rainville

These events have even caused social media accounts to make memes showing possibilities for world war three, but people have not been taking them seriously.

“World War three it’s a meme. But it’s not a reality,” said Alice Koeninger

While Vermonters are hoping that it is not enough to start a war, they feel everyone should be aware of what’s happening.

“There are things that are worth defending, but I don’t think we are currently in that situation. I think U.S citizens should be concerned, I think the world should be concerned,” said Rainville. “This is the wrong way to go and we have to learn to speak to each other in peaceful fashions.”