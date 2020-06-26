Vermonters say Justice in Policing Act is a beginning step toward racial equity

One day after Democrats blocked Republicans’ version of a police reform act, they’ve come forward with one of their own.The proposal is named in honor of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis caused outcry and unrest. Racial justice advocates in Vermont acknowledge that the justice in policing act is a step forward, but they say it’s really only a piece of the puzzle in dismantling systemic racism.

“Make no mistake, this is a beginning step,” said Xusana Davis, of the state’s racial equity task force. “Today’s the day we’re planting the seed, but today’s not the day we’re eating the fruit.”

Congressman Peter Welch said the killing of George Floyd was the catalyst for federal lawmakers to implement change that has long been advocated for.

“The situation that we’re in today is reflective of something that is a growing awareness among white America,” Rep. Welch said. “It’s that racism exists, it’s a lived experience, for some Americans, but for other Americans, it’s an observed experience.”

The legislation would ban life-threatening forms of restraint and provide funds for de-escalation training and community policing. It would also require body cameras and patrol cameras and create a registry of officer misconduct, so officers can’t just quickly move to a different police agency to try to avoid consequences.

“We can no longer claim innocence,” said Kyle Dodson, President of the YMCA Burlington. “This is a time where we do not have the luxury of innocence, we have to recognize our complicity and do something about it”

In Vermont, advocates say the work needs to go beyond the hot topic of police reform because racism exists in many other sectors.

That’s going to be early education opportunities, housing, poverty, all the other symptoms that come from that main disease which is systemic racism,” said Skyler Nash, representing UVM’s Racial Justice Alliance.