Vermonters saw the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday morning.

Poor visibility and slippery roads were some concerns amongst drivers at a Williston rest stop.

“[Conditions] were sloppy, really sloppy,” says Hyde Park Resident George Stone. “First storm of the season so always scary dealing with other drivers. Cruises are out but people aren’t used to it yet. So they get too close that’s a big problem.”

“I wish people would slow down,” says Stowe resident Taylor Evans. “Especially tractor trailers that are passing.”

Taylor Evans makes the 46-mile commute to Burlington daily. He saw a number of accidents on his drive to work.

“[I] saw a couple of cars off the roads on a bad accident after the Stowe Waterbury entrance going northbound,” Evans says.

Long-time Vermonters have some advice to share for those new to the Green Mountain State.

“Don’t drive over 50 miles on the interstate,” Stone says.

“[I] see a lot of tourists coming into the area that are using all season or summer tire,” Evans says. “This is not the condition for it. Do yourself and everyone else a favor and get yourself a pair of tires.”

Snow may create challenges on the roads but many Vermonters welcome the snow.

“I work in the outdoor industry,” Evans says. “My staff and I are super psyched about winter and looking forward to it. We want more of it.”

“I love snow it’s so great,” says one Burlington high school student.

“It’s pretty awesome,” says another Burlington high school student. “It’s the first sign of winter.”

Students say they aren’t too concerned about their commute back home.

And they’re looking forward to some of their favorite winter outdoor activities – including snowball fights.