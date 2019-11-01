Vermonters set new record on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Montpelier, VT – By all measures, the 18th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday, was a huge success. More than 3.5 tons of unused, unwanted and expired medication was turned in at over 60 collection sites across the state. The 6,734 pounds of collected medication marks the highest total in Vermont of the eight Take Back Days since fall 2015 and it was the first year that e‐cigarette and other vaping devices could also be turned in.

The goal of Take Back Day is to help ensure prescription drugs that are no longer needed are discarded safely before they can be misused. Communities across the state hosted collection sites where Vermonters could safely and anonymously drop off unused medications. Communities across the state hosted collection sites, staffed by local and state police, where Vermonters could safely and anonymously drop off unused medications.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says, year-round collection programs, such as drop-off locations and mail-in envelopes, make it easy for Vermonters to be sure these dangerous leftover drugs are destroyed and not available for misuse. The DEA estimates that about 10% of the medication collected on Take Back Day are opioids.

To find a permanent drug disposal site near you, visit healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback or dial 2-1-1.