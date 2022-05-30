Vermonter’s soaked up the sun on Memorial Day on Monday. From swimming, barbequing to camping, people enjoyed their time at North Beach in Burlington.

“It’s beautiful out here,” says Michael Carson. “It’s been a nice couple of days. The water has been cold but it’s nice to see the people and the sun.”

“Just relaxing taking it easy,” says Emma Stanganelelli. “It’s nice to have a day to pause and start the summer off right.”

Cars lined up outside North Beach. People say they’re seeing more Canadians are the beach now that border restrictions have eased up.

“They’re at the beach,” says Burlington resident Dave Parker. “It’s great to have Canada come back down again.”

Some brave souls even swam in Lake Champlain, despite water temperatures being 57 degrees.

“It’s cold but this way I went in May,” says Burlington resident Celia Kingsbury.

But Memorial Day is more than just a holiday of hotdogs and burgers. Many who I spoke to have family who served.

“My 94-year-old grandpa,” says Reagan Elizabeth. “He’s so sweet. He’s fought in two wars.”

Michael Goldblatt’s father served in World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War.

“I appreciate being able to enjoy this country due to him and many servicemen and woman,” says Michael Goldblatt.

For some, Memorial Day is a bittersweet holiday. Parker’s dad was also in the military.

“[He was] a proud Vermonter and served our country,” Parker says. “He is longer with us so I think about him every Memorial Day.”

Vermonter’s are grateful that efforts of those who came before them allow them to enjoy today’s riches.

“Salute and thanks to the men and women who have served in the military wars from the civil war to today,” Goldblatt says.