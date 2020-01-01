Vermonters spend 12th highest in the nation on healthcare

A new study shows Vermont ranks 12th in money spent on healthcare annually in the U.S. Vermont residents spend an average of $6,103 per year on healthcare, which is above the national average of $5,640.78. Hawaii residents spend the least at $3,626 per person; Alaskans spend the most, at $7,469.

As the 2020 election looms, the skyrocketing cost of healthcare will be a major issue at the ballot box. Presidential-candidate positions on the issue run the gamut from repealing the Affordable Care Act to Medicare for All. But there is no Red State-Blue State delineation in the data, as high-cost states and low-cost states appear outside of clear political designations.

Some other key findings from the study:

Healthcare spending in the U.S. has increased by 17% since 2013

Americans spend $3.5 trillion annually on healthcare which accounts for 18% of GDP.

Spending on prescription drugs nationally has increased 29% since 2013.

The great and growing cost of healthcare remains a central concern for the average American, and the 2020 presidential election is shaping up to be a referendum on how the country pays for medical care in the first place.