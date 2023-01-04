Wednesday marked the opening of Vermont’s 2023 legislative session, with a swath of excitement and eagerness from lawmakers taking over the state house.

The start of the state’s new biennium was largely ceremonial and introductory for both green and experienced lawmakers, as many got to take their seats for the first time. However, the first order of business was the House of Representative’s leader, Democrat Jill Krowinski, reciting the oath of office to serve her speaker position for the second time, while preaching bipartisanship.

“The only way we will get legislation passed is if we all focus on the goal of supporting Vermonters,” Krowinski said.

In the senate, Democrat Phillip Baruth was sworn in as the president pro-tem by Lt. Governor Molly Gray.

Krowinski was elected on a single ballot, rather than each representative submitting their own vote. Like previous sessions, and unlike Washington — the race for speaker was uncontested. However, her appointment didn’t go without contention.

“It’s really a matter of transparency,” said Republican Representative Anne Donahue. “The constitution requires that it be by ballot so if we voted individually, it would be by ballot.”

Donahue projected the lone ‘nay’ to the speakership electoral process Wednesday morning, saying Vermonters need to know her and her colleagues are going through the process the right way.

“We don’t really elect people by acclaim here, we elect them by vote,” she said.

November’s midterm election has sparked big change in Montpelier, as both the Senate and the House consist of nearly one-third new members, and a 104-member supermajority for Democrats that some say could spark favorable legislation in the party’s favor.

Some that have already made their mark at the state house say it will take time to see cohesion, including Democratic Representative Lori Houghton.

“I kind of want to set the pace that we’re going to work slow, but that we’re going to do the hard work that Vermonters want us to do,” she said.

While Houghton is confident that freshman lawmakers will be able to acclimate quickly, changes to the committee structures that Donahue says sparks jurisdictional overlap, has left her worried for her fellow lawmakers.

“It does require some moving of people,” Donahue said. “Names of committees, numbers of committees, how many numbers are on it. That has to be done by changing our rules.”

House members were eventually assigned to their respective committees Wednesday, and despite institutional structure, both Houghton and Donahue agree that the focus needs to be on the pressing needs of Vermonters.

“Housing and the workforce are the two most important because we need both,” Houghton said.

The second day of the session will feature Governor Phil Scott’s inauguration for his fourth term as governor.