Vermont leaders weigh in on Texas’ abortion ban

Elected officials in Vermont are concerned after Texas placed the country’s highest restrictions on abortion.

Democratic leaders, including the Lt. Governor Molly Gray, says Vermont has come too far to go back. For Texans, the law comes nearly 50 years after the Supreme Court’s Landmark Roe v. Wade decision that granted people reproductive rights.

It also starkly contrasts the work being done in Vermont. Since 2019, lawmakers have been determined to amend the state constitution to include more protections for pregnant Vermonters’.

“We have never seen anything this extreme and this radical from abortion opponents before,” said Lucy Leriche, Vermont’s spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Leriche says Texas’ 6-week abortion ban makes it incredibly difficult for people to make a choice, prohibiting “all but some 16 percent of people who can understand that they are pregnant early enough.”

“So to put in perspective, you would have to first realize that you might be pregnant, get a pregnancy test, make an appointment for an abortion, and in Texas, there’s a law that requires an ultra sound. And then, you have a 24-hour waiting period. And hope that that can all happen before six weeks,” said Leriche.

Texas’ new law would ban nearly 85 percent of abortions. Additionally, rather than have officials enforce the law, private citizens are allowed to sue abortion providers or anyone involved in facilitating it, and get up to $10,000.

“Basically, what the Surpreme Court said here is there are some novel issues. We can’t enjoin the law, we can only enjoin individuals. So you had 5 members of the court say we’re not going to grant this emergency relief,” said Richard Sala, Constitutional Law Professor at Vermont Law School.

Meaning, the high court denied the request to stop Texas from enacting the ban, prompting remarks from Vermont lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

In a joint statement, they said: “Stripping away an individual’s reproductive right is not about a difference of opinion in health care policy, it’s about controlling certain populations and their ability to make decisions that impact their lives.”

In 2020, the senate passed Proposal 5, which ensures reproductive liberties to all Vermonters. The House plans to take it up in January.

Vermont’s Right to Life Committee did not response to requests for comment Thursday.

If the proposal passes again in January, voters will need to approve it in a 2022 referendum. Only then would Vermont become the first state in the county to proactively protect the right to abortion in its state constitution.

“This is really important because we can see at the national level that this right is severely threatened,” said Leriche.