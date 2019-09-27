BURLINGTON, VT – Vermont’s Episcopal Diocese makes history this weekend with the state’s first African American Bishop.

Rev. Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown will be consecrated Saturday as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont.

Reverend MacVean-Brown will follow Reverend Thomas Ely who will retire at her consecration.

She was elected on May 18th and will also be the first African American woman in New England to serve as a bishop in charge of a diocese.

Originally from Detroit, she most recently served as an interim priest of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Franklin, Indiana. She credits her experience to ministering to congregations across racial differences and social classes. She said she’s never felt as at home as she does in Vermont.

“Never in my whole experience of ministry… I have never been more comfortable anywhere than when I am here and that has been one of the greatest surprises for me.”

The consecration will take place at Ira Allen Chapel on University of Vermont’s campus at 11 am.