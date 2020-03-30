Vermont’s governor adds restrictions to stay at home order and outlines new travel order

MONTPELIER, VT- On Monday, Governor Scott signed a new order directing anyone who enters Vermont to self-quarantine for 14 days. The governor also added restrictions for non-essential stays at hotels, motels, and Airbnb’s.

Scott said the 14 day quarantine order applies to residents and nonresidents coming from anywhere outside of the state.

“Well it would be best for friends and family from other states to follow the CDC guidance and stay where they are I understand some who have a home in Vermont or family may need to return,” said Scott. “If you don’t need to come to Vermont please don’t.”

The governor said the order does not apply to anyone going to the grocery store or an essential job across the border.

The “stay home, stay safe” order issued last week suspended lodging operations except for specific needs to support COVID- 19 response.

Scott said Monday, this means hotels and motels. It also applies to bed and breakfasts, inns, short term rentals including Airbnb’s, and all camping or R-V facilities.

“Today’s new restrictions suspend online reservations. I’ve also asked law enforcement and the attorney general to help with these measures,” said Gov. Scott.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling explained that over the weekend law enforcement did a round-up of the state’s lodging properties. According to Schirling, there are 318 lodging properties excluding Airbnb’s. Vermont state police and local law enforcement were able to check on all of those properties. Of them 88 were open. Of the 88 open, 44 of them were not in compliance.

“Yesterday they received a letter from the department of health and the department of public safety indicating that they need to be in compliance and the attorney general’s office will be following up,” said Schirling.

The governor said to expect the stay at home order to be extended pass April 15th. Additionally, on Sunday the Vermont National Guard opened a testing site in Putney, VT.

