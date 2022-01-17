MONTPELIER – Candidates are starting to jump into the race to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.

On Monday, State Senator Joe Benning became the first Republican to announce his candidacy.

He joins two Democratic candidates – State Representative Charlie Kimbell and Vermont Council on World Affairs Executive Director Patricia Preston.

Benning hopes to become Vermont’s first Republican to hold the position since Governor Phil Scott, who departed for the Governor’s office in 2017.

Benning has represented the Caledonia district in the Vermont Senate since 2011, and wants to bring his positive outlook on the state to a larger stage.

“I am a longtime scholar of Vermont history, I proudly present Vermont interests wherever I go, having that title to be able to do that is something that I would very much enjoy, and I think I would be a very good spokesperson for the state,” Benning said.

Kimbell, meanwhile, had described himself as a moderate Democrat. He’s represented the Windsor district in the Vermont House of Representatives since 2017, and explained how his background has prepared him for the role.

“I’ve worked in the private sector for 35 years for businesses both large and small as an employee and as a small business owner myself,” Kimbell said. “I’ve served on 15 nonprofit boards. I feel like I really know Vermont, and I love Vermont. I’ve served in the House for three terms now, this is my third term, and I want to continue that work on a larger scale.”

Kimbell’s challenger Patricia Preston has served as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs for nearly a decade. The organization works with international leaders and Vermonters to strengthen businesses and the economy.

“We look at economic opportunity, workforce development, climate action issues, and through this organization I’ve been able to bring in millions for economic impact in the state, it’s a statewide organization that’s very far spanning, and I think that makes me uniquely qualified to be Vermont’s next lieutenant Governor,” Preston said.

Preston has received endorsements from former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle and Amila Merdzanovic, Vermont Director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

The opportunity for a newcomer to take office opened up when incumbent Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray announced a campaign for U.S. Congress.