Vermont’s second coronavirus case is a man in critical condition at UVM Medical

BURLINGTON, VT- The second presumptive case of the coronavirus is a Chittenden County patient. According to the health department, the patient is in his 70’s is in intensive care.

We also learned two others with symptoms, are also at the hospital. Their status is not known yet.

The UVM Medical Center says they are working closely with the health department and the CDC as the situation continues to evolve.

Dr. Stephen Leffler, president and c-e-o of university of Vermont Medical Center talked to reporters on Thursday *outside* to address the situation inside the hospital.

Officials are still doing the work, on the case presumed positive Wednesday night.

“The department of health is doing is doing an extensive trace right now with everywhere they’ve been and to the extent possible, the potential exposure to others,” said Dr. Leffler.

Dr. Leffler said they have been preparing to treat patients with the novel coronavirus for weeks now.

“Our team is well prepared we have strong plans in place we have been modifying those plans daily as the situation changes pending CDC guidelines,” said Leffler.

The UVM Health Network has added additional policies to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

“We’ve instituted travel and meeting policies. We know that one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of the virus is what is being called by the CDC social distancing,” said UVM Health Network CEO John Brumsted.

The network is limiting meetings to 25 people in big rooms. They are also revising the visitation policy.

“Overall we are trying to limit to only the essential to people that come in and out of the hospital setting,” said Brumsted

Coronavirus is spread through droplets in the air and it is believed to contaminate surfaces.

“You should assume when you’re going out and about in public right now that you could be being exposed and you should take all appropriate precautions,” said Leffler.