For over two years, Vermont’s students have been able to keep their bellies full and minds alert at school for no cost. That change could soon be permanent after a decision from Vermont’s legislature in recent days.

The state’s Senate gave the final okay on a universal school meals bill on Monday, which would permanently allow students to eat school-provided meals for free.

Vermont’s students have been munching down school-provided meals for free courtesy of federal funding, but with hot lunch dollars running dry, state legislators are determined not to let the program go cold.

“This is just as important to kids’ education as books are, as technology is,” said State Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison, on Friday.

The legislature expanded the program through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Advocates including Teddy Waszazak from Hunger Free Vermont say if it’s lost, the impact will be devastating.

“Participation numbers with school meals are up double digits,” Waszazak said. “We are hearing anecdotal reports from teachers, guidance counselors, school nutrition professionals that behavior professionals are down, the stigma is down. The stigma has been eliminated.”

Emma Renaud, an outspoken student from Essex High School says that longstanding stigma and culture has been totally flipped on its head.

“I used to feel embarrassed,” Renaud said. “Now it’s kind of like ‘oh is it awkward I’m getting the school food.’ It’s just how the social norms have gone. It has taken such a big stress off the family.”

Tucked in a crevice of the legislature’s high-priced $8.5 billion budget, the meal program is estimated to cost nearly $30 million. It would come out of the state’s education fund, which is replenished by property taxes. Despite overwhelming support, some legislators want to find a different source for that sum, with a multitude of other possible tax increases on the way in the coming years.

“This won’t be a part of the appropriation process, it’ll be automatically in our tax base, so you might hear people complain about their property tax, but they won’t know the impact universal school meals is having on that,” said State Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Montpelier.

Vermont’s governor, Phil Scott, will now make a final decision on the bill after a short stint in the house. He has not been in support of it because of the tax impact.

“It will burden those that it’s trying to help and help those that are affluent enough to pay for it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Governor Scott said he believes this approach could disproportionately impact lower income Vermonters. He added that he is going to be looking at the many new proposed programs like the universal meals, paid family and medical leave, and childcare cumulatively in the coming weeks as he weighs the legislature’s budget proposal.