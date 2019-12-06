Vermont’s top educators honored at Outstanding Teacher Day

The Vermont Agency of Education and the University of Vermont’s College of Education held its annual Outstanding Teacher Day Thursday to honor the state’s top educators.

The ceremony recognizes excellence and innovation in the classroom.Teachers from every school district around Vermont were celebrated for their powerful impact on children and communities in the Green Mountain State.

Elisabeth Kahn, a teacher at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier was also honored as Vermont’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

“Teaching is really about forming relationships with your students,” Kahn said. “We all share a love for our students and a commitment to them to help them get the tools they need to be successful.”

This is the 39th year celebrating Vermont’s outstanding educators.