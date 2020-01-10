Vermont’s youth calls on legislatures to take action on climate change

MONTPELIER, VT- The Youth Lobby is a coalition of young Vermonters working together in partnership with legislature, community members, and other organizations to affect change for younger generations. On Friday morning, the Youth Lobby along with members of the Youth Climate Congress demanded action on climate change.

Every Friday during the legislative session students with the Vermont Youth Lobby and the Vermont Youth Climate Congress will be traveling to different committees at the state house to present the Young Vermonters United Climate Declaration.

In November, the group held a Youth Climate Congress with over 170 students from around the state. It passed a declaration asking Vermont lawmakers to act urgently when considering legislation about climate change.

“To continue to remind legislators that it is their job and duty to work for the young people of Vermont. We are smart, determined, angry and united in our desire for climate action,” said Harwood High School Senior Lili Platt.

“We ended the day with a call to action and a call to return to the state house in the New Year to deliver our declaration for all law makers to see. That day is today, “said Burr Burton Academy senior Evelyn Seidner.

The declaration calls for things like turning Vermont’s greenhouse gas emission reduction goals into mandates, and reaching net zero energy by 2032 and decarburization by 2040. To see the full declaration click here.

The students believe law makers need to take immediate action.

“The cost of inaction will far outweigh the cost of action. Bold interventions are completely rational when you understand what exactly is at stake,” said U-32 High School senior Finn Olson.

Students called on Governor Phil Scott directly. As the conference came to a close, Montpelier sophomore Gabe Groveman said,” we sincerely hope that what’s been said today in the continual presence of youth and other climate supporters will be enough to sway Governor Scott to do the right thing and support legislation that will help ensure a healthier future for Vermont and the world at large”