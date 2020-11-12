Veterans honored with ceremony in Essex Junction

In Vermont, people gathered this morning at Veteran’s Park in Essex Junction. Veteran’s day has been observed since the 50’s when president Dwight Eisenhower declared it a holiday.

Vietnam vet, Rodger Brassard says the pandemic wouldn’t stop them from honoring the sacrifice and service of men and women around the state.

“People are out there protecting you and your country, that’s something you should keep in your heart,” Brassard said. “If you know a veteran, take the time to call him, if he’s in your family, give him a hug tell him you love him and appreciate what he did.”

The Essex Lions also presented the VFW with a $500 dollar check to help veterans in need buy turkey and other items for Thanksgiving dinner.