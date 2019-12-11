Victim’s wife arrested in connection to his murder

Police have arrested Angela Auclair, 47, of Bristol, for aiding in the July murder of her husband, David Auclair, and for obstruction of justice.

Vermont State Police tell us the investigation revealed a pre-planned and coordinated effort to burglarize a home in Colchester to steal the gun used to kill David Auclair a day later.

Kory Lee George, 31, Monkton, is currently facing federal gun charges in connection to that burglary, though has not been charged in David Auclair’s death. He is Angela Auclair’s son and David Auclair’s step-son.

Detectives also say that Angela Auclair told at least one witness in the case to lie to police.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.