MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) – A home security camera captured a special moment in North Carolina this week when a FedEx driver noticed a fallen American flag and stopped to hang it back up before giving a big salute.

In the video, the FedEx driver takes notice of the flag, which had fallen into the bushes in front of a house in Matthews. He then places a package on the ground hangs the flag back up before saluting it.