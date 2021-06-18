Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at Ohio gun range

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video from an Ohio gun range shows a man accidentally shooting himself in the face.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says the man is lucky no one was else was injured. He is expected to be OK.

“The video shows that he is shooting a 9mm automatic and when he shot, he ejected the shell and it went right down the back of his shirt. So, because that’s hot, he started to move around and his other hand just came and the gun discharged and (the bullet) went through his cheek and out the top part of his other cheek,” the sheriff said.

The shooting was ruled accidental and he will not face charges. The sheriff, however, hopes the man will get some additional training.