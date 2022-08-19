CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — There’s an old saying: It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

Luna “the Tuna,” as her humans call her, proves that saying to be true.

“She’ll boss you around,” said Luna’s owner, Jordan Courtney.

Despite standing only 6 inches tall, Luna regular enforcer on her block in Castle Rock, Colorado. She’s the first line of defense for the Courtney family, morning, noon and night — even when a bear wanders into the yard.

Courtney said her mother took Luna outside in the middle of the night on Wednesday, unaware there was an unwelcome visitor near their home.

“Then Luna went racing off, barking, and my mom didn’t know what she was barking at,” Courtney said.

Video caught by their neighbor’s security cameras revealed that Luna had spotted a bear, and fearlessly chased it across the adjacent yard.

“It was just comical, seeing this little doggy chasing after a full-sized bear,” Courtney said.

Luckily, Luna wasn’t injured during the confrontation. It’s unclear, meanwhile, if the bear will think twice about coming back to the block.

“She is protective of her family,” Courtney said of Luna. “She just wanted to protect the home front.”

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said black bears in the state are entering hyperphagia, a stage in which they try to eat as many calories as they can — sometimes over 20,000 per day — to fatten up for the winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, officials warn that residents may see more bear activity in urban areas.

For protection, experts say bear-proofing your home is essential for your own safety.

“Simple changes in human behavior can reap big benefits,” said wildlife biologist Dr. Stewart Breck of the National Wildlife Research Center. “If people keep their trash and other potential food items, like birdseed and dog food, off-limits to bears, not only will they protect their homes and property from bear damage, but they’ll also protect bears.”

Tips for bear-proofing your home include: