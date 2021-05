PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It was so good, ESPN’s SportsCenter featured it as their No. 1 play of the week.

Four seconds into the second round of a MMA match between Deante Brown and Nathan Altland in Florida, Brown performed a perfect 360-degree knockout kick.

It was Brown’s first-ever MMA fight. Impact Promotions, which put on the fight, said he turned 21 last week.