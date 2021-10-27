Video: Suspect attempting to break into home in Colchester

Colchester Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera trying to break into a home Tuesday.

Police were called the same day, later that afternoon, that another house nearby was reportedly broken into and that money and a diamond were stolen.

Police say the diamond has been found.

The video was taken at a residence on Abigail Drive and shows someone wearing a mask and Bruins hoodie trying to kick in a door. A red Ram truck was seen leaving the area and is believed to be driven by the suspect.

If you have any details regarding this instance please call the Colchester Police at 802-264-5555.

