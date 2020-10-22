Virtual Halloween event that will leave you shaking in your boots!

Nightmare Vermont is going virtual this year in order to bring Halloween fun to the community, while staying safe. The charity Halloween event combines live stage combat, original immersive theater, and all the interactive scares and special effects. A ticket for this event will gain you a spot on an exclusive live stream of accidental adventures in the underground world of the Dark Fae.

The all-volunteer cast and crew will bring you in to a world of bloodthirsty goblins, treacherous magic, and a murderous quest with live interaction with characters and puzzles.

Nightmare Vermont supports local charities and giving back to the community. This year, they have partnered with the Champlain Valley Exposition, Camp Exclamation Point, Women Helping Battered Women, and hurricane relief.

Showtimes for Nightmare Vermont are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday nights from October 22-24, 29-31. For more information, click here.