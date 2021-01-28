Virtual racing simulator offers indoor winter fun in Burlington

Start your virtual engines! When you go to VT Sim Racer, you are in the virtual drivers seat for a fast and challenging racing experience. VT Sim Racer is located in Burlington in the same building as BurlyAxe Throwing.

VT Sim Racer has four networked high-performance, full-motion racing simulators combined with virtual reality technology.

You can book a timeslot for yourself, or up to 8 friends. You should arrive 15 minutes early so staff can give you a quick safety course. When you climb into the driver’s seat you can choose what kind of car or truck you want to drive. Their driving coaches will help you navigate the course and get to know the characteristics of the car you are driving.