Vote delayed to close three Vermont State Colleges

A recommendation by Vermont State Colleges chancellor Jeb Spaulding would close Northern Vermont University campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph center campus of Vermont Technical College.

Following a weekend of op-eds, emails, and a petition all against closing three Vermont state college campuses Monday’s planned vote was delayed until April 27th.

“The entire system is at risk. without decisive action or inaction we jeopardize all the pieces,” said Spaulding.

On Monday, the board of trustees discussed the issue and did not make any executive decisions, but Spaulding said a decision needs to happen soon. “We can’t afford not to make a decision. Without COVID- 19, we probably could have gone through a deliberative process for a longer period of time,” said Spaulding.

However, with a week to buy time some government officials say all options and possibilities need to be discussed.

Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe was happy the board of trustees was able to postpone the vote and feels there does need to be a process.

“My hope is that the next action the board of trustees would take is to adopt a process to make decisions about the future, not to suddenly close three campuses,” said Ashe.

Governor Phil Scott said he wants the legislature to get involved. “We all need to work together in trying to find solutions. So, this will be a topic for us to consider but there is not an infinite amount of money available either,” said Scott.

Spaulding and other board members said it is an issue that started before COVID- 19 and the pandemic has only made it worse. He said it’s hard to sustain infrastructure and services with a declining enrollment. Other board members explained the colleges expenses are above their revenues.

Many students, facility, alumni, and former board members have said they do not want the campuses to close. Some protested it and created petitions.

The VSC Board of Trustees will meet again next week, April 27.