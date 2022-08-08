Plattsburgh, NY — With Primary Day in Vermont on Tuesday and New York’s on August 23, one group is trying to make it as easy as possible to get to know all of the candidates. The League of Women voters created the website VOTE411.org so that voters have a one-stop shop for all their election questions like registering to vote, where to vote, and specific questions they ask the candidates.

“Answering questions that are both biographical and then answering questions regarding issues that voters really care about this election season,” said Erica Smitka, the Deputy Director for the Women’s League of Voters in New York. “So, you can learn a little bit more about the candidate before you show up to the ballot and have to make that decision.”

Some of the questions are about election security, racial injustice, and the role of money in politics. Smitka says these questions allow voters to see exactly how the candidates answer questions.

“We send the emails directly to candidates so that they can respond in their own words word for word, and then once they respond to us we actually don’t make any changes or edits to the answers whatsoever so that people are seeing exactly how the candidate wants to represent themselves.”

Smitka says resources like VOTE411 are key for elections and keeping people informed. “You know when you head into the polls, you know who you’re going to vote for and you’re prepared, and you’re excited to participate in the democratic process.”

She also believes that VOTE411 can have a positive impact on democracy as a whole. “Democracy is not effective unless you have each and every person participating, and it’s even better if each and every person that heads to the polls is an informed person, and a person who knows how they want their voice to be heard, and that makes that voice heard by going to the ballot box.”

If a candidate’s answers to the questions are not on the website, Smitka encourages people to reach out to their campaigns and ask them to answer so people can know more about them. She believes it’s a good way for politicians to spread their message. Smitka says once the primaries are over, general election information and candidate answers to a different set of questions will be on the website around the beginning of October.