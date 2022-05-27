BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Buffalo this weekend to visit with families affected by the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.

Harris is expected to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, which will be presided by famed civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton.

Her visit follows President Biden’s trip to Buffalo last Tuesday, which was the first visit by a sitting president since 2013. Biden spent time at the shooting memorial outside Tops of Jefferson Avenue, met with families at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, and spoke out against white supremacy in a speech.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also be in attendance on the trip.

