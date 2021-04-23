VP Kamala Harris touts American Jobs Plan in New Hampshire

Vice President Kamala Harris touted the president’s American Jobs Plan in our region Friday. Harris began her day with a tour of the New Hampshire Electric Co-op in Plymouth.

She says the plan includes $100 billion for broadband development, something she compared to harnessing electricity for all back in the 1930’s.

“Affordable access to broadband for everyone,” said Harris. “We’re going to do the same thing we said in 1936 when we said ‘let’s get electricity for everyone and rural America should not be left out of the priority.”

People on site told the VP this is still an ongoing issue in rural New Hampshire.

“We have people in town that are retired and part of their family is working from home,” one New Hampshire resident said. “The retired person can’t watch TV while the others are working from home because they don’t have the bandwidth.”

Harris then made her way to local union 490 in Concord which represents workers in electrical construction and maintenance. To build back better, as President Biden often says, the administration is also putting $100 billion into workforce development. Harris says skills trade programs and apprenticeships are crucial to the American workforce.

“For a lot of folks, some of the best good jobs don’t necessarily require that you’re gonna walk across the stage,” Harris said. “But it does require that you’ll have the skills to get that certificate to do that important work.”

New Hampshire senator Jeanne Shaheen backed the plan, saying now is the time to step it up..

“We have this golden opportunity to make these investments when they’re really going to make a difference,” Sen. Shaheen said. “This Biden Harris administration is the most pro worker administration we have seen in years.”

The GOP has put out a plan of its own. It costs $600 billion in comparison to BIden’s $2 trillion proposal and it focuses more on infrastructure.