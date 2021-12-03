VSCS begins application process for first president of Vermont State University

The Vermont State Colleges System is now accepting applications and nominations for candidates to become the first president of Vermont State University.

The school won’t be formally established until the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, when Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will merge and operate five campuses across the state.

Megan Cluver, VSCS Board of Trustees Vice Chair, is also chairing the search committee. She said it’ll take a strong leader to oversee that transition.

“We are seeking a visionary leader who can really draw from the unique culture and the context of each of our institutions, leading our institutions through their final year as separate institutions through the launch of Vermont State University,” Cluver said. “I think really integral to this role is being able to bring our three institutions together.”

Right now, the plan is to have a strong pool of candidates by February, which will be narrowed down the following month before a hire is announced in April.