Vermont State Police have found two bodies during an ongoing search for two missing men from western Massachusetts, and they say they are treating the deaths as a homicide.

The bodies were located near Albany Road in the town of Eden. A game warden found suspicious evidence Tuesday afternoon several dozen feet from the road which led to the discovery of the first body.

“We had an expansive search in that area yesterday, and in fact, located one of them in the evening,” Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said following a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The second body was discovered Wednesday afternoon approximately a mile north of where the first was found. Autopsies at the Office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington will identify the bodies and determine the cause and manner of the deaths. Preliminary results could be ready as soon as Thursday.

Authorities could not say how the discovery may be connected to the search for Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield, Mass. and Eric White of Chicopee, Mass. No arrests have been made in connection with their disappearance, but police say they’ve identified several persons of interest and possible suspects.

“This is kind of a case that involves quite a number of people from the northern Vermont area,” Maj. Trudeau said. “It’s been complicated to actually get a true story or account from many of the people that we’ve spoken to. There have also been a number of people that we’ve been looking for as part of our interview process who we haven’t been able to locate, probably because they’ve fled or they’re just difficult to find.”

Trudeau also confirmed that police conducted a search warrant at a home on Eden Road in the town of Albany over the weekend. He could not say what was found but referred to the search as “productive” for the investigation.

Solomon and White, both 21 years old, were reported missing on October 15 after not being in contact with their families for several days, according to state police. They had reportedly been in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe during their time in Vermont. Trudeau said the purpose of their trip is under investigation.

VSP is asking anyone who may know the two men’s whereabouts to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. You can also offer an anonymous tip by clicking here.