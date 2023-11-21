Chelsea, VT – Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help in an investigation of a reported burglary and gunfire incident early Monday in the town of Chelsea.



Employees of Will’s Store and WRC Performance Products at VT 110 and Maple Avenuec told police that whoever entered the building apparently gained entry through a front window. They reported beer, cigarettes and other items were stolen.

Investigators said three shots were fired at the store at around 1:45 a.m.. Troopers found a 22-caliber Short cartridge near the Chelsea Library.

Police said surveillance video shows a single individual coming from the direction of the library toward Will’s Store at about the same time the shots were fired.



This story is ongoing and will be updated when need be