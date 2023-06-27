Bennington, VT- A Danby man is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges in connection to a violent burglary that happened this morning in Dorset.

Ira Beaver, 40, appeared in a courtroom in Bennington this afternoon to be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

Police say Beaver broke into a home on East View Lane just after 5:00 AM, and attacked a woman living there. According to a prosecutor from the Bennington State’s Attorney office, Beaver knew the woman before hand, and said he had been, “lying in wait for her,” before beating her with a field hockey stick.

Before the hearing abruptly ended, Beaver became irate and claimed he didn’t know anything about the incident. Beaver said, “I didn’t do this, I don’t even know the place you’re talking about.”

The judge presiding over the case stopped Beaver, and said, “I don’t want you to say anything out in the open in court because you have a right against incrimination.”

Beaver will remain in custody until a weight of the evidence hearing, which is yet to be scheduled.

We’ve reached out to the court for a copy of the police affidavit, and have not heard back.