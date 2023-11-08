Fairlee, VT- Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a driver accused of hitting a construction worker on I-91 Wednesday afternoon, and fleeing the scene.

Police say the driver was in a mid-size, dark colored SUV that’s missing the driver side rear view mirror. Police believe the car may be a Dodge, based off the mirror that was left at the scene.

The crash happened at 2:17 p.m. on I-91 North, just south of Exit 15.

The victim is a 66-year-old construction worker from Bloomfield, VT, who was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with back and shoulder injuries. Police did not specify whether the injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone who may have more info on this incident should call Trooper Aremburg at the Saint Johnsbury Barracks, or submit an anonymous tip.