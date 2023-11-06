Morrisville, VT- Vermont State Police have finished their search of a home on Center Road in Morrisville, but no arrests were made and investigators aren’t sharing many details about what they were looking for.

The home may have been involved in drug dealing, as some neighbors say they’ve watched suspected sales go on at the home for more than a year now.

The police operation began late Monday morning, with multiple state police units staying on the scene for a couple of hours, and a few troopers staying behind a little longer once the main investigation wrapped up.

During their searches, police could be seen around the property and on all floors of the home, pushing a screen window out of a top-floor window, and even placing evidence markers inside a red Jeep on the property.

State police would only say this was an ‘operation’ and wouldn’t provide any further details other than saying no arrests were made, no one was hurt, and there was no ongoing danger to the public.

However, people living nearby said they’ve seen drug deals going on at the house numerous times over the past year or longer, oftentimes being woken up in the middle of the night by the activity going on at the house.

One person told me they’d even brought their concerns to investigators earlier in the year and were told police were already looking into sales of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and pills that they knew were taking place at the house.

State police did not confirm any of this information, but locals said they were thrilled to see police finally arrive and search the house.