Newport, VT- An inmate who accused prison staff of assault is now facing criminal charges after a Vermont State Police investigation found there was no assault.

Last Wednesday, Vermont State Police was notified of a reported assault at Northern Correctional Facility.

Shan McGlynn, 49, provided police with a sworn statement alleging a DOC Officer assaulted them. But, after police looked into it, they say there wasn’t an assault.

Now, McGlynn has been charged with false swearing, and false reports to law enforcement. They have a court date scheduled for June 27th in Orleans County.