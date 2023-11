Brownington, VT- Vermont State Police are investigating a death in Brownington that they say is non-suspicious.

The death was reported at 10:40 on Tues. morning. Police responded to a property on Chapdelaine Road where they found a dead man’s body in a wooded area.

The man’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. The man’s name has not been released.

Police are investigating but at this time they don’t believe any crime has been committed.